PM and Carrie Symonds to spend new year on Carribean island of Mustique

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to jet off to the private island of Mustique in the Carribean with girlfriend Carrie Symonds for some winter sun.

The Times reported Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds will be staying with the Von Bismark family – who are descended from the first German chancellor Otto Von Bismark – in the new year.

Known for its white-sand beaches, the exclusive island in the archipelago nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines is a favourite of the rich and famous with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger owning property on the island.