Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights - in time for Christmas with the Queen

Prince Philip has left hospital after being admitted for "treatment relating to a pre-existing condition".

The 98-year-old spent four nights at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London.

The Duke of Edinburgh was seen leaving hospital on Tuesday morning just before 9am and walked unaided to a car, which was waiting for him in a secluded seat behind the hospital.

He was seen climbing into the car and sitting in the front passenger seat, as he was driven away.

Multiple police stood guard around the hospital, as well as royal protection officers.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham. His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

The duke will now spend Christmas Day with the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham.