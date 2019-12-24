Prince Philip looked after ‘very well’ as he spends fourth night in hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh will spend a fourth night in hospital where he is being looked after “very well” for treatment relating to a “pre-existing condition”. Prince Philip has been cared for at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London since his planned admission on Friday. His admittance to the private hospital, which has been treating members of the royal family for decades, was described as a “precautionary measure” by Buckingham Palace.

Media gather outside the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Photographers and TV crews were stationed outside the building on Monday evening as police stood guard and royal protection officers waited in cars. Asked about the 98-year-old’s health, his eldest son the Prince of Wales told reporters on Monday: “He’s being looked after very well in hospital. “At the moment that’s all we know.” During the visit to flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire, Charles added: “When you get to that age things don’t work so well.”

The Prince of Wales meets emergency service personnel during a visit to Fishlake, in South Yorkshire Credit: Nigel Roddis/PA