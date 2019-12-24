'Mrs Christmas' hosts free lunch for people facing the festive season alone

In our series Christmas Angels, ITV News is sharing stories about people who are dedicating themselves to helping others this festive period .

In a village just outside Sheffield, one woman is determined not to let anyone feel lonely over the festive season.

Gloria Stewart, who has become known locally as Mrs Christmas, organises a Christmas lunch the week before December 25, where pensioners gather together for some festive cheer and to share a few laughs.

Gloria lost her own mum on Christmas Day and so the seasonal period is tinged with sadness.

"I do this because it takes my mind off losing my mum on Christmas Day, and I just think if I can make a difference to just one person that makes me happy...if people just say hello and put a smile on somebody's face, it helps," she told ITV News.

The idea for the free Christmas lunch came about after a chance meeting with a pensioner, who remarked that December 25 meant a packet of biscuits on her own, then coffee, then bed.