- ITV Report
Same-sex kiss cut from Singapore version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disney has cut a brief scene showing a kiss between two women in the version of the latest Star Wars film released in cinemas in Singapore.
The country's media regulator said the scene was cut from The Rise of Skywalker so the film's age rating did not have to be altered.
The film is rated PG-13 which means parental guidance is advised for children aged under 13.
"The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the Film Classification Guidelines would require a higher rating," a spokesperson from the Infocomm Media Development Authority told Yahoo Lifestyle SEA.
Same-sex marriage is illegal in Singapore and sex between men is a crime that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, but the law is silent on sex between women, the LGBT charity Stonewall said.
The scene in The Rise of Skywalker is the first same-sex kiss in the franchise's history.