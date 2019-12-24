The royal family’s ‘bumpy’ 2019

The Queen’s Christmas Day message will look back on what Her Majesty calls a “bumpy” 2019 for the royal family.

While most observers agree it was not quite as bad as her “annus horribilis” of 1992, when three of her children’s marriages collapsed and Windsor Castle was engulfed by fire, let’s look back on how the past 12 months panned out for the royals.

When did the year start going wrong?

January. While the sight of a pregnant Duchess of Sussex put smiles on faces, the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car crash. The 97-year-old pulled out of a driveway at Sandringham onto a busy A road, apparently dazzled by the low sun, and was hit by another vehicle containing two women and a nine-month-old boy.

Philip’s car flipped over and he had to be rescued through the sun roof. And the aftermath became heated. The two women were treated in hospital, with passenger Emma Fairweather – who broke her wrist – calling for the duke to be prosecuted if found at fault.

Did Prince Philip calm sensitivities over the situation?

Not quite. Despite calls for the him to hand in his licence due to his advanced years, he was photographed a few days later driving without a seatbelt. He did, however, hand his licence in a month later, thus escaping prosecution.