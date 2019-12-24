Three members of British family drown at Costa del Sol resort

Three members of the same family have died at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol.

The three people, reported to be British, were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve, a statement from holiday operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said.

The incident occurred after a nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother, 16, and father, 52, attempted to rescue her, it has been reported.

The holiday operator said management were assisting the authorities "fully" with an investigation into the deaths at the resort, which is near the town of Fuengirola.

The statement said: "Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on 24th December 2019."