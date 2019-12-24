UK FORECAST: Showery Christmas Eve

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Rain over Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England easing then moving southwards. Ahead of this over Wales and southern England some heavy showers, with thunder and hail in the southwest strong, gusty winds. A few lighter showers further north.

Tonight:

Rain and showers clearing all but northern Scotland with winds easing for many, particularly the southwest. Chilly, particularly for the west, southwest and far northeast with frost and fog patches.

A fine Christmas Day for most after a cold start with fog patches slow to clear. Any showers in the north dying out. Cloudier and windier later in the west.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: