Sunshine and showers forecast for Christmas Eve

Rain across parts of northern England, north Wales, the Midlands and eastern England will ease as it gradually pulls away to the east.

South of this, some brighter skies, but also plenty of showers, some heavy with hail and thunder, especially across south Wales and southwest England, where winds will be strong and gusty too.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, these mostly in the west.

Top temperature 12 Celsius (54F).