'Fragile' Notre Dame 'might not be entirely saved', says its rector

Notre Dame is still so fragile that there is a "50% chance" the Paris landmark might not be entirely saved.

Its rector has said scaffolding installed before this year's devastating fire is threatening the vaults of the Gothic monument.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet said restoration work is not likely to begin until 2021 - and described his "heartache" at not being able to celebrate Christmas services inside the cathedral this year, for the first time since the French Revolution.

"Today it is not out of danger," he said after Christmas Eve Midnight Mass in a nearby church.

"It will be out of danger when we take out the remaining scaffolding."

"Today we can say that there is maybe a 50% chance that it will be saved. There is also 50% chance of scaffolding falling on to the three vaults, so as you can see the building is still very fragile," he said.