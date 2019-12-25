George and Charlotte join the Queen for first Christmas Day Church Service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at Sandringham on Christmas Day for the first time. Credit: PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Queen at the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service on her Sandringham estate for the first time. George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church hand in hand with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Prince of Wales walked alongside them while one-year-old Prince Louis stayed at the house. The 93-year-old Queen, wearing a red coat and hat, arrived at the church in a maroon Bentley with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince George held his father's hand. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge, holding her daughter's hand, curtseyed to the Queen from the steps as the car departed. As they made the return journey after the service was over, the Cambridges spoke to well-wishers who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal family. Gemma Clark, 39, who had travelled from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire with her family, gave Charlotte an inflatable flamingo and said she seemed pleased with the gift. "She said 'Thank you'," said Ms Clark, who was in a wheelchair.

Princess Charlotte got a present from another woman at Sandringham. Credit: PA

The flamingo was called Felicity, Ms Clark said, adding: "But Charlotte may call it whatever she likes now." "It was a birthday present," she explained. "My sister bought me it for my birthday and I truthfully didn't like it but we have adventures with her." She said George and Charlotte were "brilliant" and that they both hugged her. "It made my day," she added. "I've never seen the royal family, ever. "This is my first time at Sandringham and I would love to do it again." Back at the house, the family traditionally indulge in turkey, reared at Sandringham, before settling down to watch TV, including the Queen's Christmas Speech.

The Royal family attend a church service at Sandringham each year. Credit: PA