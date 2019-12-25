John F. Kennedy’s letter to girl promising Santa will be safe during Cold War goes on display

Former US President John F Kennedy’s letter reassuring a young girl that Santa was safe during the Cold War is being featured this month in Boston.

The JFK Presidential Library and Museum is displaying a copy of the letter along with other Christmas-themed artefacts in its lobby.

Mr Kennedy’s 1961 letter was addressed to an eight-year-old girl, who wrote to the president about her concerns that the Russians would kill Santa if they tested a nuclear bomb at the North Pole.

Mr Kennedy said Santa had told him recently that he was fine and was planning to deliver presents at Christmas as usual.

In the throes of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was planning to test a massive nuclear bomb in the Arctic Circle.

But in a letter to the then president, a young Michigan girl was very concerned about the North Pole’s most famous resident.

“Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole,” Michelle Rochon, of Marine City, pleaded, according to news reports at the time.

“Because they will kill Santa Claus.”