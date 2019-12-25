McCann parents say ‘nothing has changed’ in Christmas message

The parents of Madeleine McCann have said the search continues with “unwavering commitment” in a Christmas message to supporters.

Kate and Gerry McCann posted the message as they face their 13th Christmas without their daughter, who vanished aged three while the family were on holiday in Portugal.

The message, on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page, said “nothing has changed”.

It added: “We love her, we miss her, we hope as always.