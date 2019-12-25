Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message

Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope against darkness, praying for those hit by conflict in countries around the world. The pope told tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans gathered at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for the annual Christmas Day message that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and “in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts”. The traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and to the world”) Christmas message has become an occasion for popes to address suffering in the world and press for solutions.

Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after delivering the Urbi et Orbi Christmas Day blessing from the main balcony of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

The pope cited the Syrian people “who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade”, as well as Israel, where Jesus “was born as the saviour of mankind and where so many people – struggling but not discouraged – still await a time of peace, security and prosperity”. Francis also called for an easing of the crisis in Lebanon, social tensions in Iraq and the “grave humanitarian crisis” in Yemen. He noted that a number of countries in the Americas “are experiencing a time of social and political upheaval”, citing “the beloved Venezuelan people, long tried by their political and social tensions”. The pope also noted migrants forced by injustice “to emigrate in the hope of a secure life”. Instead of finding acceptance, Francis said, injustice continues along their journey, where they often face abuse, enslavement and torture in “inhumane detention camps” and death during dangerous sea and desert crossings. And once migrants arrive in “places where they might have hoped for a dignified life” … they “instead find themselves before walls of indifference”, he said.

Swiss Guards march in front of Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP