Areas of Australia hit by wildfires get Christmas respite

A wildfire in Blackheath, New South Wales Credit: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade/AP

Areas of Australia that have been ravaged by deadly wildfires experienced temporary relief on Christmas Day, but high temperatures are expected to return this weekend. About 12.35 million acres (5 million hectares) of land have burned nationwide over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed. New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, has borne the brunt of the damage.

Fire brigade volunteers tackle a blaze in Kurrajong Heights, New South Wales Credit: Ingleside Rural Fire Brigade/AP

Parts of New South Wales, including Sydney, experienced cool and damp conditions on Christmas Day, but more than 70 fires continued to burn across the state. New South Wales has been in a seven-day state of emergency, which was due to end on Wednesday night. About 2,000 firefighters and 400 fire trucks battled the blazes in more favourable conditions, but high temperatures are set to return. Sydney is forecast to hit 31C (88F) on Sunday, while the city’s western suburbs could reach 41C (106F). Fire danger ratings remained very high in north-western New South Wales, and were between high and moderate for the rest of the state. In his annual Christmas message, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to the families of the two firefighters – Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36 – who died last week battling blazes south-west of Sydney.