Woman killed in Christmas Eve crash on M1

A woman has been killed in a crash on the M1 motorway.

The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene in Bedfordshire on Christmas Eve.

Another person suffered minor injuries in the collision, which happened between Aylesbury and Flitwick on the northbound carriageway at around 11.15pm, and involved a number of vehicles.

A stretch of the motorway was closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning after the crash near junction 12.

Bedfordshire Police attended the incident along with members of the ambulance service and fire brigade.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call 101 and quote Operation Granborough.

There was also an accident on the southbound carriageway in Hertfordshire, between Luton Airport and Dunstable.

The M1 fully reopened in both directions before 9am on Christmas Day.