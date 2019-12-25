YouTube looks to challenging year ahead as copyright changes loom

YouTube faces an existential challenge, as it enters the next decade with potential hurdles from EU politicians on copyright changes for the digital era.

Earlier this year, EU member states gave the green light to new copyright measures in the latest step aimed at making tech giants more responsible for paying creatives, musicians and news outlets more fairly for their work online.

The Google-owned platform’s own boss, Susan Wojcicki, has previously warned that the move could cut some EU residents off from videos.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Roya Zeitoune, head of YouTube trending EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) said the focus for the company at present is keeping video makers in the know about potential issues.