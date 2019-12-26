Border Force intercepts boats carrying 49 migrants towards UK on Boxing Day

Four boats travelling across the Channel carrying 49 migrants were intercepted by British authorities on Boxing Day.

Border Force was alerted to the small vessels heading towards the UK coast at around 1.30am on Thursday, the Home Office said.

Two cutters and a coastal patrol vessel were deployed to intercept the craft and rescue the group made up of men, women and one child.

The group presented themselves as Iranian, Iraqi and Afghan and will be medically assessed and transferred to immigration officials for interview.

The Home Office said further migrant activity was intercepted by the French authorities, with two other small boats taken back to France.

In a statement the department said: "Illegal migration is a criminal activity.

"Those who seek to come to the UK illegally and the ruthless criminals who facilitate journeys are all breaking the law and endangering lives.

"When people arrive on our shores unlawfully, we will work to return them to mainland Europe.

"In partnership with France, we target the criminals behind this form of people smuggling, to pre-empt crossings and stop boats from leaving French shores."