Britain’s diplomats to get ‘green’ official cars

British ambassadors around the globe are to be issued with new, low-carbon official cars in a drive to become “the greenest diplomatic service in the world”.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has begun phasing out senior diplomats’ chauffeur-driven petrol cars and replacing them with all-electric or hybrid Jaguar I-Paces.

The embassies in Oslo and the Vatican have already received the new vehicles, with a further 30 posts due to get them by April 2020.

Fast charging stations are being installed as part of the programme.