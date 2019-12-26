British father and two children who drowned in Costa del Sol resort are named

A British father and his two children who drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol have been named.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, are understood to have died in the triple tragedy on Christmas Eve.

Mr Diya's Facebook account lists him as a manager of Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.

It is understood Mr Diya and his daughter are both British, while his son is American.

The three family members were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve, a statement from holiday operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said.

The incident occurred after the nine-year-old girl got into difficulties in the water and her brother, 16, and father, 52, attempted to rescue her, it has been reported.

According to Spanish journalist Fernando Torres, police divers on Tuesday found nothing wrong in the pool but investigations continue.

It is believed the divers have been inspecting the pool and its pump, but so far it is not known what caused the tragedy.

Mr Torres added a janitor, who he says was the first to jump into the pool to rescue them, found it difficult to get back out.