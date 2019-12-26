Climate change drove series of billion-dollar disasters in 2019 – report

Climate change-related extreme weather hit every populated continent in 2019, harming and displacing millions of people and costing billions, Christian Aid has said.

A report from the charity identifies 15 of the most destructive droughts, floods, fires, typhoons and cyclones of the past year, which each caused damage of more than a billion US dollars (£760 million).

All of the disasters identified in the Counting the Cost report are linked with human-caused climate change, Christian Aid said.

In some cases, studies have shown that climate change made them more likely or stronger, such as Cyclone Idai in Africa and floods in India and the US.

In others, the event was the result of shifts in weather patterns, such as higher temperatures and reduced rainfall making wildfires more likely, or warmer water temperatures that “supercharged” tropical storms.

Of the 15 events identified, seven cost more than 10 billion US dollars (£7.6 billion) each, the charity said, and warned that the figures were likely to be an underestimate as in some cases they only include insured losses.