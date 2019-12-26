Currency boost for winter sun holidaymakers

UK tourists embarking on a winter sun break will find their travel money stretch up to 11% further compared with December 2018, according to new research. Sterling has risen in value against local currencies in 10 out of 12 popular destinations for those escaping to sunnier climes, Post Office Travel Money said. Mauritius and Jamaica top the ranking for the biggest year-on-year currency boosts. The pound is 11% stronger versus the Mauritius rupee, meaning UK visitors heading to the beach resort of Grand Baie are getting an extra £59 of local currency for every £500 they change.

Jamaica-bound tourists are benefiting from an 8.4% increase in the value of sterling. The Eastern Mediterranean and the Canary Islands were identified as the best regions to find a bargain break when taking into account currency movements, resort costs and the price of air fares and accommodation. Cyprus was the lowest-priced of the winter sun favourites analysed. Sterling has risen by 6.6% year-on-year against the euro, meaning a seven-night holiday in Paphos with flights, three star B&B accommodation, drinks and evening meals was calculated to cost £482 per person.

