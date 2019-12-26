Data regulator hones in on TikTok as it makes child safety top priority for 2020

Protecting children’s privacy will be top priority for the UK’s data regulator in 2020 amid increased concern about platforms such as TikTok, the Information Commissioner has said. The video-sharing app has been under the spotlight since exploding in popularity among young people, with a number of emerging issues including how it handles data, misuse of paid virtual gifts and early anti-bullying efforts that reduced the visibility of disabled and overweight users. It agreed to pay a 5.7 million dollar (£4.3 million) settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission in February and the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been carrying out its own investigation, which is expected to be complete in the coming months.

“We continue to investigate TikTok, we haven’t completed our action there,” Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the PA news agency. “There are many, many users of TikTok in the UK, and we are concerned the company is compiling and disclosing data and viewing data … and selling that data to third party advertisers. “We’re also concerned with the openness of the messaging system on TikTok. “TikTok is co-operating with us in the investigation, but we’re not complete yet.” The ICO submitted the final version of its Age Appropriate Design Code of Practice, dubbed the Kids Code, to the Government before the general election, detailing proposed standards to keep internet companies in check over child safety. Ms Denham says parents are worried about a number of dangers, including profiling, “being nudged in certain directions” in video games, as well as access to pornographic sites.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says its investigation into TikTok is ongoing Credit: ICO/PA