Drop in pet travel ‘due to Brexit fears’

Brexit concerns sparked a drop in the number of pets taken on foreign holidays this year, a ferry company has said.

Brittany Ferries told the PA news agency it will have carried about 88,100 cats and dogs in 2019 by the end of the year, down 8% on the previous 12 months.

The decrease in demand follows six consecutive years of growth, and the addition of more pet-friendly cabins to the firm’s 13-ship fleet, which operates across the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay.

The company believes thousands of people were put off travelling by fears over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on pet vaccinations, additional arrival checks at overseas ports, and the validity of pet passports.