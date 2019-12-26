Ex-Archbishop of Canterbury in climate change warning

The environment is the “largest challenge” ever faced by humanity, former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has warned. Lord Williams of Oystermouth, 69, said the issue is “everyone’s problem” and legislation alone cannot fix it. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he also criticises echo chambers on both sides of the political debate. “Arguably the largest challenge ever to the human race is the shape of an environmental challenge,” he told artist Grayson Perry, who guest edits Today on Boxing Day.

Climate change, Lord Williams said, is “not a problem coming from outside. It’s everyone’s problem, everybody’s issue. “It’s also not something legislation alone can cure.” Lord Williams spoke out about the “sinister feeling that this must be some kind of conspiracy”. The belief that “climate change has been invented by communists, illuminati or some sort of other mysterious group who are determined to undermine who were are. That’s something I worry about,” he said. “The idea that there are people who believe climate change is a huge confidence trick.” The former Archbishop of Canterbury, who held the post from 2002 to 2012, criticised an “echo chamber” in thinking, saying “we speak to people who mirror back what we think”.

