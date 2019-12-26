Heavy rain set to greet Boxing Day shoppers

The Met Office has warned that shoppers will have to battle wet and windy conditions if they want to take advantage of Boxing Day sales.

A huge deluge of rain is expected to sweep across the UK on Thursday, with some parts of the south west of England likely to experience up to 30mm (1.2ins) of rainfall.

Other regions could see as much as 20mm (0.8ins) as the weather front travels across the country.

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood warnings – where flooding is expected – and 93 flood alerts – where flooding is possible.