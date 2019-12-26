How a veteran with PTSD who didn't think he would see Christmas was saved by comrades

In our series Christmas Angels, ITV News is sharing stories about people who are dedicating themselves to helping others this festive period.

A former soldier struggling with PTSD didn’t expect to see this Christmas – and credits fellow veterans at a small charity for saving his life.

Matt Cole, who toured Northern Ireland as a soldier, said he has attempted suicide once and come close to it on several other occasions.

It all began five years after leaving the army but, thanks to All Call Signs, it hasn’t ended for him the way it has for so many other comrades with similar struggles.

“If it wasn't for them I have no doubt whatsoever I wouldn't be here,” Mr Cole told ITV News.

“I find myself just breaking down in tears more often than not; for no apparent reason just wanting to cry and disappear and crawl up into a ball and just not exist.”