Lichen never seen before in Britain found by mountain biker

A lichen has been found growing in Britain for the first time after being discovered by a mountain biker.

David Genney spotted it while on a trail in the Ben Wyvis National Nature Reserve in the Scottish highlands.

As an expert at Scottish Natural Heritage on the fungal growths, he knew related specimens were among those conservationists at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in London had highlighted as rare or under-recorded.

The Club-wielding Crust Lichen, also known as Multiclavula corynoides, was discovered on the verge of gravel forest road.

It occurs across Scandinavia, in Iceland and in northern North America, but this is the first record of the species in Britain.