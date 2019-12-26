- ITV Report
-
M1 reopens after third 'serious' crash on motorway in 24 hours
The M1 was shut again overnight after a third serious crash in less than 24 hours.
The southbound carriageway had been closed in West Yorkshire after what police said was a "serious incident" involving multiple vehicles.
West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter on Christmas Day: "The M1 south bound is closed from junction 40 to 39 due to a RTC involving multiple vehicles."
Highways England said: "M1 southbound J40 Ossett to J39 Durkar closed due to a serious incident."
The incident follows a fatal collision 140 miles further south in Bedfordshire, late on Christmas Eve.
A woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, which happened between Aylesbury and Flitwick on the northbound carriageway at about 11.15pm, and involved a number of vehicles.
Another person suffered minor injuries, police said.
A stretch of the motorway was closed from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning after the crash near junction 12.
Bedfordshire Police attended the incident along with members of the ambulance service and fire brigade.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call 101 and quote Operation Granborough.
There was also an accident on the southbound carriageway in Hertfordshire, between Luton Airport and Dunstable.