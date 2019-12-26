M1 reopens after third 'serious' crash on motorway in 24 hours

The M1 was shut again overnight after a third serious crash in less than 24 hours.

The southbound carriageway had been closed in West Yorkshire after what police said was a "serious incident" involving multiple vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter on Christmas Day: "The M1 south bound is closed from junction 40 to 39 due to a RTC involving multiple vehicles."

Highways England said: "M1 southbound J40 Ossett to J39 Durkar closed due to a serious incident."

The incident follows a fatal collision 140 miles further south in Bedfordshire, late on Christmas Eve.