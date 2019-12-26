- ITV Report
Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 10 in the Philippines
At least 10 people have died after a powerful typhoon struck the central Philippines on Christmas Day, officials say.
Typhoon Phanfone, also locally known as Typhoon Ursula, made landfall in the central province of Samar and is heading west with maximum sustained winds of 140kph (89 mph).
More than 58,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the storm arrived, causing widespread property damage.
Local media have said at least 10 people had died, including a three-year-old boy, with most deaths occurring in the Capiz provinces.
The typhoon left the Philippines on Wednesday night and was moving out over the South China Sea.
The Philippines has experienced an average of 20 typhoons a year, with the storms becoming much stronger in recent years.