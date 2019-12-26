Turkish court rules against government’s Wikipedia ban

The highest court in Turkey has said a two-year ban imposed by the government on Wikipedia constitutes a violation of freedom of expression, it has been reported.

Turkey blocked the online encyclopedia in April 2017, accusing it of being part of a “smear campaign” against the country.

This followed the website’s refusal to remove content that allegedly portrayed Turkey as supporting Islamic State and other terrorist organisations.

Access to Wikipedia and all its language editions was blocked under a law that allows the government to ban websites it deems pose a national security threat.