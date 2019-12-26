- ITV Report
UK WEATHER: Cloudy and mild over the next few days
Tonight:
Further rain moving northeastwards across the UK and becoming heavy and persistent across western Scotland. Mist and low cloud developing across many central and southern areas.
Friday:
Rain clearing across England, Wales and much of Northern Ireland to give a mainly dry, mild and rather cloudy afternoon. Rain across central and western Scotland with strong winds.
ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: