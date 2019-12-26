UK Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain on Boxing Day

It will be a cloudier start to Boxing Day across most of the UK, with any fog patches lifting.

Outbreaks of rain across western areas will spread eastwards through the day.

Heavier outbreaks are likely through the morning before turning lighter into the afternoon, with the driest and brightest weather across northern Scotland.

Drier for a time in the south before more heavy rain reaches South Wales and southwest England.

Mild in the southwest, with a high of 12 Celsius, but colder across the north and east.