At least 15 dead with scores in hospital after Kazakhstan aircraft crash

A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people aboard crashed soon after takeoff early on Friday morning, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said.

At least 66 others survived with injuries, with 50 of them sent to hospital.

The Bek Air aircraft lost altitude soon after takeoff at 7:22am local time before crashing into a concrete fence and a two-storey building, the airport said.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.