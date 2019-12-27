Average property value ‘grew by £12 per day in 2019’

Homes added £12 per day on average onto their value during 2019, according to a property website. In some parts of Britain, property values have ballooned by an average of nearly £40 every day over the past year – but in some other parts of the country homes saw around £20 per day knocked off their value typically. The total value of Britain’s housing market increased by £124 billion across 2019 – an increase of 1.6% – Zoopla said.

Britain’s housing market is now worth about £7.8 trillion, its analysis found. The increase equates to £4,702 being added onto the value of an average home over the past 12 months – or around £12 per day. Across Britain, the average property value was estimated at £296,785. In Wales, property values increased by nearly £20 per day on average. Over the past 12 months, property values have increased by 3.9% to reach £189,244 typically. Port Talbot in South Wales was identified as 2019’s biggest hotspot for house price growth, with property values increasing by 7.5% – nearly double the average across Wales. Staying in Wales, Cwmbran was pinpointed by Zoopla as the second biggest hotspot, with property values increasing by 6.9% to an average of £168,212. Another part of Britain to see relatively strong house price growth is the North West of England, where values increased by 3.2% over the past year to £190,645 on average. Leigh in the North West of England was identified as Britain’s third biggest property hotspot of 2019, with values increasing by 6.3% to reach £127,148 on average.

The average property value in Edinburgh increased by £39.39 per day in 2019 Credit: Jane Barlow/PA