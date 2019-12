It will be a cloudy day for most of the UK on Friday.

Outbreaks of rain in the west will move eastwards through the day, with the heaviest of the rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Further south, rain will be light and patchy, with some areas staying largely dry.

More rain will reach the north-west later. Windy in the north, but a mild day for many, with a high of 12 Celsius (54F).