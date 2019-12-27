- ITV Report
Costa del Sol deaths: Mother says her husband and children 'knew how to swim'
A mother whose husband drowned along with two of their children in the Costa del Sol, said all "three of them knew how to swim", despite reports to the contrary.
Christian pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World holiday resort in Fuengirola, Spain.
The resorts owners have said there were "no concerns relating to the pool in question", but in a statement Mrs Olubunmi Diya said she believes something must have been wrong with it.
In a statement released to ITV News, Mrs Diya said the family is "utterly heartbroken" before adding: "I believe something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time."
She said: "Our family are utterly heartbroken by the events last Tuesday, but we are comforted and strengthen by our strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ.
"We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing.
"They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path.
"We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly."
Mrs Diya also said the family wished to clarify some details of what had happened after "inaccurate information" being made public.
She said the three who died knew how to swim.
Mrs Diya added: "The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred.
"The children were not left unattended.
"My daughter did not fall into the water.
"We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times."
In a statement released on Christmas Day, CLC World Resorts and Hotels said: "The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation which found no concerns relating to the pool in question or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock."
Mr Diya's Facebook account lists him as a pastor at Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.
It is part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, which posted in tribute on Facebook, offering its condolences to the family "with heavy hearts".
Neighbours of the family in Charlton said they were left "devastated" and "sad" by the deaths.