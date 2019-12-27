Costa del Sol deaths: Mother says her husband and children 'knew how to swim'

Mrs Olubunmi Diya said her husband and children knew how to swim. Credit: Facebook

A mother whose husband drowned along with two of their children in the Costa del Sol, said all "three of them knew how to swim", despite reports to the contrary. Christian pastor Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World holiday resort in Fuengirola, Spain. The resorts owners have said there were "no concerns relating to the pool in question", but in a statement Mrs Olubunmi Diya said she believes something must have been wrong with it. In a statement released to ITV News, Mrs Diya said the family is "utterly heartbroken" before adding: "I believe something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time."

Civil guard divers, right, work at the side of a swimming pool at the Club La Costa World holiday resort. Credit: AP

She said: "Our family are utterly heartbroken by the events last Tuesday, but we are comforted and strengthen by our strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. "We are deeply shocked, saddened and struggling to come to terms with their passing. "They all brought a joy and love to the world and to everyone that crossed their path. "We love them all dearly, will always remember them in our hearts and miss them greatly." Mrs Diya also said the family wished to clarify some details of what had happened after "inaccurate information" being made public. She said the three who died knew how to swim.

Pastor Diya was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Credit: Redeemed Christian Church of God/Facebook