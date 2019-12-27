- ITV Report
Fallon Sherrock's historic World Darts Championship run comes to an end
Fallon Sherrock said she has shown women can compete with the best male darts players on the planet as her fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round.
The 25-year-old has been praised for breaking down barriers in the darts world, as she beat some of the game's biggest names on the oche.
However she fell to a 4-2 defeat to Chris Dobey in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace, with the 22nd seed having to use earplugs in an attempt to drown out the fans roaring their support for his opponent.
Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the tournament on December 18 when beating Ted Evetts and followed it up with a shock victory over world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.
But Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down to silence the partisan crowd.
When asked about her lasting legacy at the tournament, the trailblazer said: "I have helped darts in general."
"I think there's people now who didn't watch darts but want to watch it."
She continued: "Especially with the ladies game, I have proved we can compete with all these men, we need more opportunities."
The former mobile hairdresser has certainly been the breakout star of the championships, regardless of what happens in the rest of the tournament.
Her achievements have transcended the sport and she has also drawn praise from the likes of Billie Jean King, who said on Twitter she had "inspired millions".
The American former World No. 1 professional tennis player also hailed her "talent and grace under pressure".
Actor and comedian Stephen Fry also sung Sherrock's praises high, tweeting: "You've thrown your way into the hearts of millions and written yourself into the history books."
Sherrock also revealed she had relished her time in the spotlight.
"I feel so confident up there, I feel so comfortable, the most comfortable I have ever played on a stage," she said. "I loved every minute of it."
Helped by some superb finishing and relentless support as chants of 'There's only one Fallon Sherrock' rang around the venue, she got off to a flying start.
Sherrock twice led by a set, going 1-0 and then 2-1 up in the early stages.
Indeed, she hit 50 per cent of her doubles in the match overall, compared to Dobey's 36 per cent.
Dobey made his heavy scoring count, however, averaging 101.09 to Sherrock's 90.45, while he also hit 11 180s compared to her eight maximums, sealing victory with a 94 checkout.