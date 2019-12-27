Fallon Sherrock's historic World Darts Championship run comes to an end

Fallon Sherrock said she has shown women can compete with the best male darts players on the planet as her fairytale run at the PDC World Championship came to an end in the third round.

The 25-year-old has been praised for breaking down barriers in the darts world, as she beat some of the game's biggest names on the oche.

However she fell to a 4-2 defeat to Chris Dobey in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace, with the 22nd seed having to use earplugs in an attempt to drown out the fans roaring their support for his opponent.

Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the tournament on December 18 when beating Ted Evetts and followed it up with a shock victory over world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

But Dobey proved too strong, fighting back from 2-1 down to silence the partisan crowd.