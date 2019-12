Fears fewer smokers could quit after ‘vital’ campaign axed after budget cuts

Fewer smokers could kick the habit after a “vital” New Year’s smoking campaign was axed following “foolhardy” Government budget cuts, a charity has warned. A Public Health England (PHE) scheme in January which aims to harness the motivation of new year resolutions is not running after its overall anti-smoking budget was reduced to £3.8 million from £5 million. But the drop in funding “undermines the Government’s aim to make England smoke-free by 2030” as “mass media campaigns are essential in helping people quit” the British Lung Foundation (BLF) said. The BLF also said PHE’s 28-day “Stoptober” campaign had seen fewer successful quit attempts after less advert coverage on TV and radio.

The rate of successful quitting attempts fell from 8% of all smokers in 2015 to 6% in 2016 after spending on media messaging was reduced from £3.1 million to £390,000, according to the charity. Senior policy officer Rachael Hodges said: “Slashing budgets for these campaigns is a foolhardy decision which not only lets down smokers who are looking to quit but will also result in further pressure on the NHS due to smoking-related illnesses. “Although smoking rates are declining, we must not be complacent. “Mass media campaigns are vital in encouraging smokers to quit and stay smoke-free.”

