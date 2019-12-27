Free parking for some NHS patients and visitors to be rolled out from April

Free parking for thousands of NHS patients and visitors will begin being rolled out in England from April.

Blue badge holders and patients who must regularly attend appointments for long-term conditions will get free hospital parking under the plans being outlined on Friday.

All hospital trusts in England will also be expected to give free parking at specific times to parents with sick children staying overnight and staff on night shifts.

Trusts manage their own car parking arrangements and reinvest the profits into frontline care.

The Department of Health was not setting aside funding to reimburse trusts that may see their finances impacted under the Tory manifesto pledge.