Met chief Cressida Dick pledges to co-operate with watchdog probe into paedophile ring inquiry

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is being investigated. Credit: PA

The head of the Metropolitan Police has said she will be “extraordinarily co-operative” with an investigation into her involvement in the botched inquiry into an alleged Westminster paedophile ring. Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was referred last week to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) by the Mayor of London’s office over her role in Operation Midland following a complaint by a member of the public. Dame Cressida had been responsible for supervising the senior investigating officer who said allegations made by Carl Beech – which were subsequently shown to be false – were “credible and true”.

Carl Beech was jailed for 18 years for false claims of a VIP child abuse ring Credit: CPS/PA

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course it is appropriate, if somebody has a complaint about me or anybody else, they are able to make a complaint, and it is appropriate for the mayor’s office to refer that if they think that is the right thing to do, as they have to the IOPC. “I will, of course, be extraordinarily co-operative with the IOPC and we will see what happens. “I certainly regret the phrase being used – ‘credible and true’. I have apologised for the fact that that happened in the few weeks that I sat above Operation Midland and supervised the senior officer.” Beech’s false claims led to a number of prominent public figures coming under investigation, including former head of the armed forces Lord Bramall, former home secretary Lord Brittan, and ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor.

Former MP Harvey Proctor received a £500,000 payout over false allegations. Credit: PA

In July, Beech was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud. Mr Proctor has since urged Dame Cressida to consider her position after a report found that senior officers had decided at the outset of the investigation to say publicly that they believed Beech’s allegations. Dame Cressida acknowledged that the Met had been damaged by the case and said she understood why some people wanted to see “heads roll”. “It has damaged public confidence in us. I think people have wanted to see something very, very definite and in particular in terms of punishment of the Met or of individuals,” she said. “I understand why they feel that. I am sure some people would like to see heads roll.” In a wide-ranging interview, Dame Cressida said the Met was determined to learn lessons from last month’s London Bridge terror attack. Usman Khan, who was out of prison on licence after being jailed for terrorist plotting, stabbed two people to death before he was shot dead by police.

