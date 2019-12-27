Nearly one million Irish passports issued during record-breaking year

Almost a million Irish passports were issued this year.

The new record represents a 7% increase on the previous year, the Government said.

The number of first time applicants from the UK peaked around this year’s Brexit deadlines of March and October.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “2019 was another bumper year for the Passport Service.

“The award-winning Passport Online expanded in 2019 to include first time applicants in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Great Britain and Europe.

“Irish citizens including children can also renew their passports online 24/7, from anywhere in the world.”