New 'code red' heat warning issued in South Australia as wildfires persist

A truck drives near fire burning in Harrogate, South Australia. Credit: Australian Broadcasting Corporation/AP

A code red has been issued in South Australia as temperatures hit 42C in the state’s capital, while firefighters battling wildfires in New South Wales established containment lines ahead of an expected heatwave. South Australia last week had 86 homes destroyed after wildfires flared, as its capital Adelaide endured a heatwave peaking at a sizzling 46C. There was respite during the Christmas period, but oppressive conditions returned on Friday and are set to continue until Monday. The heatwave has prompted the South Australian government to declare a code red, which aims to ensure the homeless are kept cool and hydrated. Services include shelter options and additional food services.

“Keeping vulnerable South Australians safe and well in the extreme heat forecast over the next few days is our priority,” South Australian human services minister Michelle Lensink said. The fire danger rating was severe in Adelaide, while the rest of the state was mostly between high and very high. About 1,300 firefighters in New South Wales on Friday established containment lines in cooler conditions, but about 70 fires continued to burn across the state with almost half of them not contained. New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said: “Because these fires are large, they’re complex and they’re very prone to the elements. Once these weather conditions turn around, we know we’re going to see increased fire activity. “So they’re just giving their all to shore up protection and trying to consolidate and contain them as much as they can.”

