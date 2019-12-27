Retail administrations decline despite high street turmoil

UK retail administrations have been declining in 2019 despite heavy pressure on high street stores, according to new figures. The number of retail and consumer firms which fell into administration over the past year to November was 30% lower than in 2018, according to data from KPMG. The corporate finance firm said that although fewer retailers collapsed outright, the retail landscape was just as perilous as more firms utilised restructuring methods to avoid insolvency. Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs), an agreement which allows renegotiations with landlords, significantly increased in the year as the burden of rents and rates remained high on retailers.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG’s restructuring team, told the PA news agency that large numbers of retailers announced major store closures, but there was a reduction in the number of businesses having to close their entire store portfolio and fold. He said: “There has been a clear increase in CVAs, and by using that companies then don’t go into administration. “There is still a debate to be had over their use, but it means they are not taking the retailer out of the market and we’ve therefore seen fewer retailers having to shut all stores. “But, even in just the past 12 months, I think CVAs have become harder to get through.” High profile retailers such as Thomas Cook, Mothercare and Debenhams collapsed into administration during the year contributing to hundreds of store closures and thousands of job losses in the sector. But some retailers, such as card seller Clinton’s, attempted to push through restructuring proposals to avoid administration but were forced into insolvency after failing to gain backing from creditors.

Debenhams entered administration in April as it sought to reduce its debt Credit: PA