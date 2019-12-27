RSPCA investigating lawyer Jolyon Maugham who killed fox with a baseball bat

THE RSPCA says it is investigating the actions of a prominent lawyer who said he had battered a fox to death with a baseball bat.

Jolyon Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said on Twitter on Thursday morning: "Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your Boxing Day going?"

His tweet sparked outrage on social media - although he has since referred himself to the RSPCA animal charity.

Mr Maugham has since further tweeted: "Sorry to those upset by my tweet. My chickens were very distressed by the fox - both before and after I'd despatched it - and I wanted it out of the way quickly.

"I was slightly shocked by the whole tooth-and-claw experience when I tweeted and that was what I was trying to convey.

"But my tweet, one of a number about keeping chickens in urban London, should have conveyed that better."