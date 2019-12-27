Second man arrested over stabbing murder of 60-year-old

A second man has been arrested over the stabbing murder of a 60-year-old man in Thornton Heath in south London on Monday, police say.

A 41-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Police were called to a residential address on Woodcroft Road at about 9.30pm on Monday evening following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 9.50pm. He has yet to be formally identified by police.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody, where he became unwell and was transferred to hospital. He remains in a stable condition.