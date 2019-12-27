Speeding makes up 84% of detected motoring offences

Speeding accounts for more than four out of five detected motoring offences, analysis has revealed. Some 2.39 million drivers were caught speeding in England and Wales in 2018/19, the study commissioned by the RAC Foundation found. This was a 4% increase on the previous 12 months and a 37% rise compared with 2011/12. A total of 2.84 million motoring offences were recorded in 2018/19, meaning speeding accounted for 84%.

The vast majority (97%) of speeding incidents involved drivers being caught by camera. RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “The simple rule for drivers who don’t want to risk ending up with a speeding ticket is not to break the limit in the first place. “Where limits are properly signposted and clearly feel right for the road in question, motorists have no excuse for going faster. “But that means highway authorities also have a responsibility to make sure the limits they set are appropriate and to avoid instances where the limit repeatedly bounces up and down along a single stretch.”

