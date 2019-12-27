UK Weather: Some rain in north, otherwise dry but mostly cloudy

Windy with outbreaks of rain across the far north today, especially northwest Scotland. Much of England/Wales mostly dry and cloudy, perhaps a little drizzle at times. A few cloud breaks may offer a glimmer of brightness. Mild temperatures in the north and west, cooler across the east.

Further rain affecting northern areas tonight, especially western parts of Scotland. Elsewhere staying cloudy and generally frost-free.

Little change into tomorrow, rain across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, heavy at times across northwest Scotland. Elsewhere largely dry, mostly cloudy but some brighter interludes possible. Temperatures mild for all.