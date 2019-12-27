Union calls for inquiry into Government handling of Thomas Cook collapse

Calls are being stepped up for a fresh inquiry into the previous government’s handling of the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook after a study suggested most former employees are still out of work.

Unite said only around a fifth of the company’s ex-workers had found another job, more than three months after it went out of business.

The union said most former Thomas Cook employees had made cutbacks over Christmas.

Many of those who have found another job are earning less than when they worked for Thomas Cook, or were on contracts which were less family friendly, Unite said.

The union said the Transport Select Committee should hold an inquiry into how the Department for Transport handled the crisis.