Unity supporters not in majority in Northern Ireland, says Taoiseach

Stormont parties supporting a united Ireland do not have a majority, the Taoiseach said. Leo Varadkar said the election of more nationalist than unionist MPs in this month’s Westminster poll was not a one-off. The result was unprecedented amid Brexit-fuelled calls in some quarters for a referendum on Irish unity. Sinn Fein’s John Finucane, the son of a lawyer murdered by loyalists, triumphed over the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in North Belfast in one of the republican party’s stand-out successes.

Belfast North candidate for Sinn Fein John Finucane Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Varadkar said parties that supported a united Ireland did not have a majority, at around 40%, adding that was why he was opposed to holding a poll on Irish unity now. He added: “That is still well short of the 50% plus one that you would need to win a border poll. “That is why I don’t think that a border poll is a good idea. I don’t see that we would gain from that sort of scenario.” He said recent elections had shown a change in political sentiment amongst the electorate.

